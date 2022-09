DUBAI: Protests persisted on Sunday and #Mahsa Amini became one of the top hashtags ever on Persian-language Twitter as Iranians fumed over the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police enforcing strict hijab rules.

Police fire tear gas to disperse demo over woman’s death: media

Amini, 22, died on Friday after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran earlier in the week, putting a spotlight on women’s rights in Iran.