Institute of Space Technology holds 15th convocation

ISLAMABAD: Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad celebrated its 15th Convocation of Class of 2022 with the graduation of 294 students in the disciplines of Aerospace, Electrical, Mechanical, Materials Science & Engineering and Space Science here on September 15, 2022.

Maj-Gen Amer Nadeem, Chairman Suparco graced the occasion as the chief guest. The chief guest conferred the students with the Doctorate, Masters and Baccalaureate degrees in their respective fields of specialization.

The chief guest awarded the President of Pakistan Gold Medals to Malik Nauman Rauf of Aerospace Engineering, Zainab Waheed of Avionics Engineering, Rubab of Electrical Engineering, Rehmat Ali of Mechanical Engineering, Usman Ahmed Siddiqui and Ebtassam Qamar of Materials Science & Engineering and Uroosha Ilyas of Space Science, who stood first in their respective programs.

Vice Chancellor’s Medals for Best Projects were awarded to Malik Nauman Rauf and Rehma Khan from Aerospace, Sami Ur Rehman and Amber Fatima from Avionic ,Uzafir Ahmad and Muhammad Talha Aamir from Electrical, Maryam Mehmood and Haleema Mujeeb from Mechanical, Hamdaan Ahmad and Esha Ghanzafar from Materials Science and Engineering and Sumair Saghir and Laiba Rashid from Space Science Departments.

Addressing the august gathering, the chief guest congratulated the graduates specially the award winners and position holders. He appreciated the faculty for providing a congenial environment to the students and in supporting them to develop life–long learning skills. Speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor IST, Maj Gen Rehan Abdul Baqi (retd) advised the graduating students that in this era the significance of developing a positive mind set and inculcating soft skills are the key to success.

