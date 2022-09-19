SC to organise Int’l Judicial Conference from 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, is organizing a two-day conference on “Administration of Justice: 75 Years – Reflecting on the past and looking towards the future” from 23-24 September 23-24 at the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, being Chairman of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), will chair the inauguration and closing ceremonies of the conference. Dignitaries, including the Chief Justice/Judges, jurists, members from academia and experts on designated themes from all over the world will participate in the conference.