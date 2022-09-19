Survey reveals sharp increase in prices of key kitchen items

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items — particularly wheat flour, vegetables, pulses, live chicken/ meat, eggs, and sugar — have increased sharply in the local market, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

A survey of the wholesale and retail markets in Peshawar showed that flour prices had touched a new peak. Analysts were of the opinion that the prices of the commodity would increase further if the provincial government, food department and other authorities didn’t take immediate notice of the existing situation.

As per the survey, the price of a 20kg bag of fine flour has jumped to Rs2,100 and that of Danedar flour to Rs2,200 from Rs1,700-Rs1,800 last week. A bag of good quality flour is available at Rs1,900 to Rs2,000.

Similarly, the price of a flour bag of 80kg has increased to Rs9,000, which was available at Rs8,500 last week.

The bread-makers (Naanbais) have unilaterally increased the price of Roti to Rs20, even as they have decreased its weight from 135 grams to 150 grams.

Vegetable prices are also skyrocketing as no vegetable was selling at less than Rs100 per kg. Ginger is being sold at Rs460 per kg, garlic at Rs350-400 per kg, cucumber at Rs120 per kg, lemon at Rs120 per kg, tomato at Rs150 per kg, and onion at Rs100-110 per kg.

Peas was being sold at Rs250 per kg, capsicum at Rs150, arvi at Rs150, cauliflower at Rs120, cabbage at Rs110, red-coloured potato at Rs100, lady finger at Rs120, tinda at Rs150, brinjal at Rs100, French beans at Rs150, and bitter gourd at Rs120 per kilogram.

The prices of pulses/ food grains also remained on the higher side. Good quality (sela) price was being sold Rs280 per kg while low–quality rice was available at Rs230-240 per kg.

Daal maash was available at Rs400 per kg, daal masoor Rs280, daal chilka (black) Rs260, daal chilka (green) Rs220, moong Rs200, dhoti daal Rs280, daal channa Rs260, white lobiya Rs220-240, and gram flour (besan) at Rs180-200- per kilogram.

Sugar is being sold at Rs96-100 per kg locally.

The survey revealed that the price of live chicken/ meat has dropped to Rs265 per kg against the price Rs280 per kg in the previous week. However, the price of a dozen farm eggs has increased to Rs250 from Rs220, while desi eggs are being sold at Rs350 per dozen.

Butchers are charging Rs700 for every kilogram of cow meat, thus openly defying the official rates.

