AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Sep 16, 2022
Risk-off mood drags Toronto’s TSX down

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 08:08pm
Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as global risk sentiment took a hit from fears that aggressive rate hikes from central banks would tip the economy into a recession.

At 10:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 151.23 points, or 0.77%, at 19,408.93, setting the index on track for a weekly loss.

The industrials sector dropped 1.4%, tracking sharp losses in U.S. peers after a profit warning from global delivery bellwether FedEx stoked concerns of an economic slowdown.

“The markets are in a bit of a risk-off mode. The really big fear is that we’re going to start to see some earnings warnings from companies as the economy starts to slow down,” said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

“We are going to hear more concerns on recession that could start affecting demand, which would then see some of these commodities start to get hit more.”

The TSX healthcare sector, which includes cannabis stocks, fell 2.8% and the technology sector fell by 2.7%.

The rate-sensitive financials sector slipped 0.7%, while the energy sector dropped 1.6% as oil prices entered negative territory in volatile trading.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver its third straight 75-basis-point rate hike at its policy meeting next week, after recent data failed to alter the expected course of aggressive policy tightening.

Adding to the somber mood, the World Bank said the global economy might be inching toward a recession, while the International Monetary Fund said it expected a slowdown in the third quarter.

