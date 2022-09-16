AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
Sep 16, 2022
World

Xi calls for ‘international order in a more just and rational direction’

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2022 02:52pm
SAMARKAND: China’s President Xi Jinping on Friday called for regional countries to reshape the international order at a summit in Uzbekistan touted as a challenge to Western global influence.

Leaders should “work together to promote the development of the international order in a more just and rational direction”, Xi said at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation including the leaders of Russia, Iran and central Asian countries.

The SCO – made up of China, India, Pakistan, Russia and the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan – was set up in 2001 as a political, economic and security organisation to rival Western institutions.

Putin hails ‘new centres of power’ at summit with Asian leaders

Xi told the summit that members should “abandon zero-sum games and bloc politics,” as well as “uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core.”

Xi calls for ‘international order in a more just and rational direction’

