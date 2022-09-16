AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
AVN 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
EPCL 58.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
GGGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
GGL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TPL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
TRG 116.20 Increased By ▲ 6.29 (5.72%)
UNITY 21.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.68%)
WAVES 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,168 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 15,456 Increased By 40.6 (0.26%)
KSE100 41,638 Decreased By -133.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,620 Decreased By -64.7 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China Evergrande’s unit starts mass production of first EV model

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 10:39am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China Evergrande Group said its electric vehicle (EV)unit started mass production on Friday of the Hengchi 5 model at a plant in the northern city of Tianjin.

Delivery of the first electric car model unveiled last year by China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd will start in October, Evergrande Group said in a statement.

Evergrande will start mass production of its second EV model in the first half of 2023 and a third one in the latter half of next year, it added.

The EV unit is key for Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer that has been reeling under more than $300 billion worth of liabilities.

Chairman Hui Ka Yan has vowed to shift within 10 years the group’s primary business from real estate to the automobile venture, which has itself struggled for capital.

China Evergrande to get $818mn for scrapping stadium deal

The company previously said it aimed to make 1 million vehicles a year by 2025.

It started taking non-binding pre-orders for the Hengchi 5 sport-utility vehicle priced from 179,000 yuan ($25,531.31) in July after delaying mass production from June to the third quarter.

Evergrande Group China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd EV model

Comments

1000 characters

China Evergrande’s unit starts mass production of first EV model

Drugs shortage: GSK rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Essential commodities: Stakeholders told to avoid speculative trading

Federal govt to announce wheat MSP next month

Recovery of CVT on foreign assets: SHC asks tax authorities to comply with relevant laws

Floods to weigh on agri production: Fitch

Most budget figures to undergo fluctuations: MoEA

Future CEOs of GHCL, Genco I, II: Three names finalised

PSX e-IPO system introduced for investors, RDA holders

Current value assessed at Rs1.951bn: Rs2bn previous valuation of SIH was reasonable, CCoP told

Read more stories