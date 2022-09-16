AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FTO seeks clarification from FBR over tax on judicial allowance

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2022 07:08am
Follow us

LAHORE: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has sought clarification from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the legal status of withholding tax on judicial and special judicial allowance admissible to district judicial officers.

The clarification has been sought against a complaint filed by an Additional Session Judge in consequence to the judgments of the two high courts, followed by grant of exemption of judicial and special judicial allowances from deduction of income tax paid to the judicial officers of district judiciary by the FBR vide letters dated 29.03.2021.

However, this exemption was withdrawn by FBR on 28.05.2021 on the plea of pendency of appeal before the Supreme Court. According to the complainant, in pursuance of a recent direction by the Supreme Court, the FBR letters withdrawing the exemption were no more in field, therefore, the letter allowing exemption should be implemented. He filed an application before Chief Commissioner-IR, RTO seeking refund of tax from 2016 to 2020 to the tune of Rs900,634. But the department did not refund the amount despite repeated requests.

The FTO observed that the FBR had withdrawn the exemption in the light of Supreme Court’s short order by which the order of the two high courts was suspended. Meanwhile, the tax ombudsman has directed the FBR to treat the subject complaint as representation on behalf of the complainant and issue necessary clarification within 30 days after taking into consideration all legal aspects of the case. The FTO has further directed that the commissioner concerned is to dispose of the complainant’s refund application in light of the above-referred clarification of FBR after providing the complainant an adequate opportunity of hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR withholding tax Federal Tax Ombudsman tax on judicial allowance

Comments

1000 characters

FTO seeks clarification from FBR over tax on judicial allowance

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Essential commodities: Stakeholders told to avoid speculative trading

Federal govt to announce wheat MSP next month

Recovery of CVT on foreign assets: SHC asks tax authorities to comply with relevant laws

Floods to weigh on agri production: Fitch

Most budget figures to undergo fluctuations: MoEA

Future CEOs of GHCL, Genco I, II: Three names finalised

PSX e-IPO system introduced for investors, RDA holders

Current value assessed at Rs1.951bn: Rs2bn previous valuation of SIH was reasonable, CCoP told

Punjab: property transfer fee fixed at the rate of 1pc

Read more stories