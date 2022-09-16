KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.66 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,406.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 5.540 billion, followed by NSDQ100 (PKR 5.479 billion), Gold (PKR 3.917 billion), Crude (PKR 2.189 billion), Silver (PKR 734.524 million), DJ (PKR 694.475 million), Natural Gas (PKR 414.839 million), Platinum (PKR 356.273 million), SP500 (PKR 289.751 million), Copper (PKR 36.476 million), Japan Equity (PKR 6.518 million) and Brent (PKR 2.648 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.607 million were traded.

