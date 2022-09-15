KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 26.295 billion and the number of lots traded at 20,397.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 6.834 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 5.941 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 5.559 billion), Crude (PKR 2.857 billion), DJ (PKR 2.726 billion), Silver (PKR 1.212 billion), Platinum (PKR 374.127 million), Natural Gas (PKR 358.2 million), SP500 (PKR 346.319 million), Copper (PKR 46.655 million), Japan Equity (PKR 25.974 million) and Brent (PKR 15.98 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 22 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 26.63 million were traded.

