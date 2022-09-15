AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
NUST provides relief to over 2,500 families in flood-hit areas

Published 15 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD: NUST, the Pakistan No.1 university with a support of its Alumni association continues its commitment in flood affected areas struggles with the aftermath of the devastating floods.

During these trying times, NUST is carrying out its flood relief operations in all affected areas of KPK, Balochistan, Sindh, and South Punjab with full zeal.

NUST has so far distributed 3000+ ration bags to 2500+ families in calamity-stricken in and around Quetta, Sukkur, Naushahro Feroze, Badin, Sanghar, Dadu, Thatta, Sibbi, Swat, Ghizer, Dera Ghazi Khan, Risalpur and Nowshera.

