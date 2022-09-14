AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
Canada announces to allocate additional $25m for flood-hit Pakistan

  • To support polio eradication efforts in Pakistan, the country approves separate funding of $20 million
Published September 14, 2022 Updated September 14, 2022 07:06pm
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that his government will allocate an additional $25 million of funding in humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the Canadian High Commission in Islamabad Wednesday, the funding is in addition to the $5 million announced last month.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Government of Canada will match donations to the Humanitarian Coalition in response to the flooding in Pakistan. Every donation made by individuals to the Humanitarian Coalition and its members until September 28, 2022, will be matched, up to a maximum of $3m,” the statement said.

The funds, raised through the generosity of Canadians, will help the Humanitarian Coalition and its members deliver life-saving services, such as emergency food and nutrition assistance and emergency cash and vouchers, as well as necessary water, sanitation, and health services, it added.

The statement said that Pakistan had experienced the worst flooding in recent history, and Canada will continue to help the people of Pakistan by supporting the humanitarian response to the crisis and longer-term development needs.

Minister for International Development and Pacific Economic Development Agency Harjit Sajjan, during his visit to Pakistan, said: “Canadians believe in helping others in times of crisis”.

“This is why the Government of Canada is joining with Canadians in supporting Canada’s partners on the ground in Pakistan that are providing urgent, life-saving assistance in response to this devastating flood.”

Sajjan said his country couldn’t forget flood-hit people, especially women, who had been disproportionately affected.

“We continue to look at other ways we can continue to assist those impacted by this tragedy.”

He also announced a $20 million contribution to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), via the World Health Organization and UNICEF, to support polio eradication efforts in Pakistan.

This contribution is part of Canada’s ongoing $190 million commitment to the GPEI.

