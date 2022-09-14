AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 75.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 81.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.61%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
GGGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
OGDC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
PAEL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
TPL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.46%)
TPLP 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TREET 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.02%)
TRG 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.36%)
BR30 15,149 Decreased By -70 (-0.46%)
KSE100 41,914 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,715 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may retest support at $14.71-3/4

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2022 11:24am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a support at $14.71-3/4 per bushel, a break below which may be followed by a shallow drop to $14.55-1/2 to $14.61-3/4 range.

The contract failed to break a resistance at $14.96-3/4.

The failure triggered a correction which was driven by a wave 4.

It is not very clear how deep this wave could travel.

Based on the strong surge on Monday, this wave may extend a bit to $14.55-1/2 to $14.61-3/4 range.

A break above $14.88-1/4 may lead to a gain into $14.96-3/4 to $15.04-1/2 range.

CBOT soybeans may retrace to $13.93-3/4

The uptrend remains intact, which consists of five waves.

The wave 5 may travel above $15.14-3/4. On the daily chart, a bullish pennant has failed, as suggested by the shooting star on Tuesday.

This candlestick pattern also suggests a further fall on Wednesday.

An aggressive target of $15.84-3/4 has been temporarily aborted.

It will be resumed when the contract breaks $15.14-3/4.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may retest support at $14.71-3/4

Renewable energy: PM speaks about its criticality, advocates higher investment

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further, hovers around 233-234 level against US dollar

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Oil prices edge lower on prospect of rising US interest rates

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

Read more stories