AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
EPCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14.3 (0.34%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,001 Increased By 139.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,723 Increased By 60.6 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB provisionally suspends Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Asif Afridi under Anti-Corruption Code

BR Web Desk Published 13 Sep, 2022 07:03pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday that it has provisionally suspended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm spinner Asif Afridi with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means that he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity, pending conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the board's anti-corruption unit.

"Asif Afridi has today been issued a Notice of Charge for two breaches under Article 2.4 of the Code and has fourteen (14) days to respond to the charges," stated a PCB press release on Tuesday.

Umar Akmal charged under PCB Anti-Corruption Code

“As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comment pending the outcome of this case."

Article 4.7.1 states: Where either (a) the PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal‟s determination of whether he/she has committed an offence.

Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.

PCB anti corruption code Asif Afridi

Comments

1000 characters

PCB provisionally suspends Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Asif Afridi under Anti-Corruption Code

Rupee's woeful ride continues, depreciates to settle at 231.92 against US dollar

Govt to introduce measures to stabilise currency market: Miftah

Monthly US consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflation picks up

Cabinet quashes health ministry’s summary on price hike of 10 medicines

World in 'wrong direction' as climate impacts worsen: UN

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Sept 15

Al Shaheer Corporation says it will supply beef products to McDonald's Pakistan

Saudi Arabia launches campaign to help flood victims in Pakistan

Oil slips after bearish U.S. economic data

Karachi-based 'financial wellness' platform Neem raises $2.5mn

Read more stories