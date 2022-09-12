AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy stocks boost Canada’s TSX

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 07:52pm
Follow us

Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday after energy stocks climbed on firm crude oil prices, and were supported by a jump in healthcare and financial stocks.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 219.72 points, or 1.11%, at 19,993.06.

The energy sector climbed 2.1%, tracking rising oil prices as Iranian nuclear talks appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, with tight supply struggling to meet still robust demand.

The financials sector and the industrials sector gained 1.2% each.

“This week is all about U.S. inflation reading and that is going to set the tone for the next interest rate decision out of the U.S. and then the Canadian markets will move based on U.S. economic data,” said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

Investors are waiting to see if U.S. inflation data offers any signs that price pressures may be easing.

Toronto stocks are still hovering between the April highs and July lows, after last week’s strong gains.

Meanwhile, Canada’s statistics agency said the ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to a record 181.7% in the second quarter from an downwardly revised 179.3% in the first quarter.

On the deals front, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd fell 2.0% on saying it will buy oil producer Deltastream Energy Corp in a deal valued at C$1.425 billion ($1.10 billion), making it the largest producer in Alberta’s Clearwater.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto stocks Toronto shares

Comments

1000 characters

Energy stocks boost Canada’s TSX

Seventh successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 229.82 against US dollar

Karachi registers seven deaths from dengue fever in last 24 hours

Sharjeel criticises PTI, Imran Khan for attempt to jeopardise receipt of flood aid

Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

UN human rights expert decries 'descent towards authoritarianism' in Afghanistan

Digital Flood Dashboard launched to give public confidence in government activities

Range-bound trading, KSE-100 falls marginally

India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise

ECP announces to hold by-polls in one NA, three PA constituencies on Oct 9

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

Read more stories