AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

EY agrees split into separate audit and advisory firms

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2022 07:10am
Follow us

LONDON: British financial services giant EY has agreed to split into separate audit and advisory units, with the latter business set for a stock market listing.

The move, which was confirmed on Thursday and is aimed at accelerating growth and avoiding conflicts of interest, still needs the approval of EY’s 13,000 worldwide partners.

EY operations in China are not part of the split.

“EY’s strategic review of its businesses has progressed, and EY leaders have reached the decision to move forward with partner votes to separate into two distinct, multidisciplinary organisations,” a statement said.

“The next steps include ongoing engagement with partners to provide them with more information in advance of the voting process.”

EY added that it expects voting on a country-by-country basis to conclude by the start of next year.

The split comes following a UK clampdown on the nation’s audit sector that is dominated by the “big four” comprising also Deloitte, KPMG and PwC.

Britain in May unveiled long-awaited reforms to the country’s corporate reporting and audit regime via a new regulator after a swathe of high-profile bankruptcies — although the revamp is a watered-down version of an originally mooted shake-up.

The audit sector has been criticised for failing to forecast the shocking bankruptcies of the BHS retail chain in 2016 (PwC), the construction group Carillion in 2018 (KPMG) and tour operator Thomas Cook in 2019 (EY).

The British government’s plans are designed to break the stranglehold of the big four auditors — but lofty initial ambitions have been scaled back in the face of a backlash from private business.

Audit British financial services giant EY advisory firms stock market listing

Comments

1000 characters

EY agrees split into separate audit and advisory firms

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

Rs23bn distributed among 924,063 families

UAE rakes in $5bn as tourists return

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Indian farmer chops off his tongue to appease goddess

Read more stories