AGL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
AVN 77.65 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.32%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 81.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.28%)
EPCL 59.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FCCL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
GGGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
GGL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
GTECH 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.38%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 18.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
TREET 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.3%)
UNITY 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
WAVES 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 89.1 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,995 Increased By 170.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,783 Increased By 73.1 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of his support for missing persons issue

  • The IHC has granted two months’ time to the federal government to resolve the issue
BR Web Desk Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 12:47pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured on Friday the Islamabad High Court (IHC) his sincere support to resolve the issue of missing persons, Aaj News reported.

Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah was hearing the case relating to missing persons for which the PM appeared before the court. The court said that the PM had been summoned as the issue at hand was a big one.

During a previous hearing, the IHC had directed the federal government to recover six missing persons, including journalist Mudassar Naro, warning that in case of non-compliance, the incumbent PM would have to appear before it on September 9 (today).

On Friday, the PM said a committee on missing persons has already held six meetings, assuring that he will oversee its proceedings. PM Shehbaz noted that he would not evade his responsibility under any pretext.

Justice Minallah said that the state should fulfil its responsibilites and the IHC has granted two months’ time to the federal government to resolve the issue.

IHC directs govt to recover six missing persons

Shehbaz Sharif IHC missing persons

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of his support for missing persons issue

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar in inter-bank market

UN Chief António Guterres arrives as Pakistan reels from flood disaster

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tons of urea on G2G basis

PM to attend SCO summit

F-16 aircraft’s equipment: FO terms US decision a step in right direction

RLNG issue: expect another winter of gas shortages

CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India's Adani group

GST refund case: SC suspends BHC judgment

Rs1.009bn to be transferred to Kabul for 3 Pakistani hospitals

Read more stories