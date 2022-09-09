PM Shehbaz assures IHC of his support for missing persons issue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured on Friday the Islamabad High Court (IHC) his sincere support to resolve the issue of missing persons, Aaj News reported.

Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah was hearing the case relating to missing persons for which the PM appeared before the court. The court said that the PM had been summoned as the issue at hand was a big one.

During a previous hearing, the IHC had directed the federal government to recover six missing persons, including journalist Mudassar Naro, warning that in case of non-compliance, the incumbent PM would have to appear before it on September 9 (today).

On Friday, the PM said a committee on missing persons has already held six meetings, assuring that he will oversee its proceedings. PM Shehbaz noted that he would not evade his responsibility under any pretext.

Justice Minallah said that the state should fulfil its responsibilites and the IHC has granted two months’ time to the federal government to resolve the issue.

IHC directs govt to recover six missing persons