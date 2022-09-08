AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
World

Indian and Chinese troops disengaging from western Himalayan area, says India

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2022 05:41pm
NEWS DELHI: Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday, two years after clashes at the frontier strained diplomatic ties.

The statement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

India said disengagement was taking place in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace.

Nepal seeks to pause recruitment of Gurkhas into Indian army under ‘Agnipath’ plan

Indian troops Xi Jinping Indian Army India China relation Chinese troops

