Water purifiers developed by PakVitae: NBP teams up with NGOs to help flood-hit households

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), in collaboration with Thardeep Microfinance Foundation and Rural Community Development Program (RCDP), has stepped up to provide immediate aid to the vulnerable communities in Pakistan by providing water purifiers developed by PakVitae to provide flood-affected households access to clean drinking water.

This was announced by NBP President and CEO (A) Rehmat Ali Hasnie during briefing reporters here on Wednesday. The representatives of Thardeep Microfinance Foundation and Rural Community Development Programme were also present on this occasion.

These Water Purifiers has patent coverage in 82 countries and have undergone rigorous testing by independent and ISO certified labs to meet the standards established by the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA), NSF International and World Health Organization (WHO) and removes bacteria, parasites, microplastics and turbidity.

NBP President and CEO (A) Rehmat Ali Hasnie announced additional measures to provide relief to the flood victims by contributing Rs 50 million to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

The unprecedented rains and floods in Pakistan have caused the devastation of an enormous magnitude in various parts of the country. Officials estimate that more than thirty-three million people have been affected, and more than a thousand have lost their lives due to flooding.

The Pakistani nation, civil society, and humanitarian organizations are continuing rescue and relief efforts.

Health Officials have reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases, diarrhea, skin diseases, and eye infections in the flood affected areas.

NBP President mentioned that NBP has also launched a digital payments platform enabling people across the globe and within Pakistan to donate using their preferred payment method, i.e., Credit/Debit Card, International bank transfer, local bank Direct debit, Wallets, ATMs, and 1Bill.

The President (A) NBP appealed to the nation to donate generously in these challenging times.