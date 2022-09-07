AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
Walmart latest to tap bond market with $5bn offerings

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2022
Walmart Inc will raise $5 billion in bond offerings, joining a host of big retailers and restaurant chains to tap the debt market ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next potential rate move.

A company filing showed on Wednesday that its bonds will be due between 2025 and 2052 and have a coupon rate of between 3.9% and 4.5%.

The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting is scheduled for September 20-21, where the Fed is expected to decide on whether to go for another 75bp rate increase.

IFR reported on Tuesday that at least 19 investment-grade bond deals were expected to price, as issuers and investors get ready for what is expected to be a busy post-Labor Day session.

Walmart results top estimates as inflation alters consumer behavior

Target Corp is offering $1 billion in notes due 2032, while McDonald’s Corp is offering about $1.5 billion in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday.

Separately, Lowe’s Cos Inc also announced the pricing of a four-part notes offering at $4.75 billion and Dollar General priced four-part senior notes worth $2.3 billion.

