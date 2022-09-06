AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
Pakistan's Adamjee Insurance partners with Dubai-based Policybazaar

  • Will offer health insurance to Pakistani expats in UAE
Published September 6, 2022
Adamjee Insurance and Policybazaar.ae, a Dubai-based insurance and financial marketplace, have teamed up to provide health insurance protection to UAE-based Pakistani nationals, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Pakistani expats in the Gulf country will have the option to buy comprehensive health coverage for their dependents (spouses and parents) living in both the UAE and Pakistan from Policybazaar.ae’s online platform, added the statement.

Customers can access Adamjee's health plans including its Gold, Silver and Premium packages.

Adamjee Insurance joins hands with Sehat Kahani

The per-person benefit limit ranges from Rs200,000 to Rs500,000. Customers who have pre-existing diseases can avail cost benefits of 10% to 50%.

“Our specially designed health insurance product for UAE-based Pakistani nationals will benefit and safeguard them and their loved ones,” Adamjee Insurance’s UAE Country Head, Muhammad Salman Chaudhry, was quoted as saying.

He added that the new initiative aims to facilitate seamless digital distribution of the firm’s health insurance products.

UAE’s push to attract talent to get boost with new unemployment insurance

Meanwhile Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar.ae, said "this is a first of its kind insurance product which offers coverage to family members staying across the borders and will pave way for more such innovations in the industry.

“Our partnership with Adamjee Insurance will enable us to meet growing demand for a comprehensive single health insurance plan. We will continue to partner with insurers and help offer UAE residents more innovative and need-based products to cater to their evolving needs,” he added.

Adamjee Insurance Company Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on September 28, 1960 and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

