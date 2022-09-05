AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.93%)
ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
AVN 77.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 83.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
EPCL 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
FCCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
GGGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.73%)
PAEL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PRL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.76%)
TELE 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TPL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
TPLP 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.85%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 89.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.54%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
WAVES 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 4,227 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.36%)
BR30 15,350 Decreased By -63.7 (-0.41%)
KSE100 42,157 Decreased By -152.1 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,875 Decreased By -57.1 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields dip on US Treasury moves, index inclusion bets

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 11:18am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were trading lower on Monday, tracking a similar move in US Treasury yields, while bets of inclusion of local debt in global indexes lifted sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 7.2074% as of 0500 GMT.

The yield has risen four basis points in last two sessions to end at 7.2318% on Friday.

“After a brief rise in yields, the bulls are back taking the benchmark to 7.20%, and traders will wait to see further moves in US yields, as well as any progress towards index inclusion,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

US Treasury yields fell, with the 10-year yield easing below 3.20% after a closely watched report showed unemployment rising and job growth slowing in August.

Market participants now expect a 56% probability of the US Federal Reserve raising benchmark rates by three quarters of a percentage point at its meeting on Sept. 21, down from the 75% chance a day ago, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Underlying sentiment remains strong as investors expect some progress in Indian bonds being included in global indexes which could spur inflows, led by a sustained purchase of papers by foreign banks, traders said.

India bond yields inch higher ahead of debt sale

Morgan Stanley said it sees a “good chance” of JPMorgan including Indian government bonds in its index, and recommended going long on the 10-year benchmark bond yield.

“We now believe that there is a very good chance that JPM will announce the index inclusion of India’s bond market in mid-September,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

“We like to add long 10-year G-Secs, targeting 25bp lower from here.”

India wants global bond index operators to consider local settlement of its government securities if they are included in their indexes, a government official said last week.

US Treasury yields Morgan Stanley Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields dip on US Treasury moves, index inclusion bets

Intra-day update: rupee hovers at 219-220 level against US dollar

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

Oil prices climb over $2/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Bangladesh will not face a situation like Sri Lanka, PM Hasina says

Iran demands closure of IAEA probes for 'sustainable' nuclear deal

Sindh govt defends decision

Read more stories