AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.93%)
ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
AVN 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.69%)
BOP 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 83.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
GGGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 80.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.93%)
PAEL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PRL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.56%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
WAVES 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 4,224 Decreased By -18 (-0.42%)
BR30 15,343 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
KSE100 42,144 Decreased By -164.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 15,870 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh will not face a situation like Sri Lanka, PM Hasina says

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 11:11am
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her country will not face a situation like the economic crisis in Sri Lanka although her government has sought loans from global agencies amid a fall in its reserves and surging import costs.

In an interview with Reuters partner ANI, aired ahead of her visit to India on Monday, Hasina said that Bangladesh’s economy remained strong despite the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Bangladesh’s $416 billion economy has been one of the fastest-growing in the world for years but dwindling foreign exchange reserves due to inflated import bills have prompted the government to seek loans from global agencies, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Bangladesh has always timely (in paying) our debt; our debt rate is very low in the context of Sri Lanka,” Hasina said.

“Some people have raised this issue that Bangladesh will be Sri Lanka, but I can ensure that that will not happen.”

Bangladesh seeking IMF loan but economy not in trouble: finance minister

Sri Lanka reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF on Thursday for a loan of about $2.9 billion, after the country plunged into a crisis due to economic mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out its key tourism industry.

During her four-day visit to India, Hasina will meet her Indian counterpart and other leaders.

Bangladesh IMF Sri Lanka Covid-19 Sheikh Hasina

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh will not face a situation like Sri Lanka, PM Hasina says

Intra-day update: rupee hovers at 219-220 level against US dollar

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

Oil prices climb over $2/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Iran demands closure of IAEA probes for 'sustainable' nuclear deal

Sindh govt defends decision

Read more stories