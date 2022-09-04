Hamza terms IMF report ‘charge-sheet’ against Imran Khan

LAHORE: Commenting on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, Hamza Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister, said on Saturday that the report was a charge-sheet against the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said that the last government of PTI, which had struck a deal with the IMF, later violated the commitments made under that deal in the name of providing relief to the people. “But people of the country ultimately had to pay its price,” he said, and claimed that now courtesy coalition government’s economic revival programme, the economy was now back on track.