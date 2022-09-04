AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
‘Hot weather to continue in Sindh, Balochistan’

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2022 05:44am
KARACHI: Rain-thundershowers are expected in upcountry but a hot and humid weather may continue in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab over the next four days, the Met Office said on Saturday.

A weak monsoon system from Arabian Sea is penetrating upper and central parts of the country that is likely to produce rain-wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls across upcountry.

Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad are expected to see the rainy weather until Tuesday.

Rains are also expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan on Sunday and Monday.

“Hot and humid weather is likely to continue in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab during next three to four days,” the Met said.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat and Murree during the forecast period.

Maximum temperatures were recorded in Noor Pur Thal 42 Celsius, Nokkundi and Sibbi 41 Celsius, each on Saturday.

