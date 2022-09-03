AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
PM for restoring communication links, utilities

APP Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed to speed-up the pace of restoring all the roads and highways, providing utilities and relief work in the flood affected areas on emergency basis.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a meeting about the restoration of supplies in the flood-hit areas.

Flood-hit areas: PM seeks report from PD on restoration of power system

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the restoration of communications, road networks, electricity, petroleum, and telecommunication system in the flood affected areas by the relevant officials.

