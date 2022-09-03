AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt taking steps for enhancing SOEs’ governance, transparency

Wasim Iqbal | Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Higher growth, investment, and job creation will crucially depend on addressing long-standing structural weaknesses including an uneven playing field for state-owned entities (SOEs) and private companies.

This was stated in the staff-level seventh/eighth review report on under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan released on Friday.

The report highlighted that contingent liabilities from loss-making SOEs not covered by government guarantees continue to represent additional risks to debt sustainability. In financial year 2022, Pakistan recognized contingent liabilities in the context of circular debt worth Rs 434 billion (0.6 percent of GDP). Remaining contingent liabilities include (i) from circular debt (amounting to 2.2 percent of GDP) and (ii) from other loss-making SOEs (assumed to be in the range of 5–6 percent of GDP).

The government is taking steps for enhancing SOEs’ governance, transparency, and efficiency as well as limiting their fiscal risks which included:

The National Assembly adopted the new SOE law in July 2022, which is now awaiting Senate adoption by end September 2022. With the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) work on further regulatory reforms will be completed by end December 2022.

The government has selected four SOEs - National Highway Authority, Pakistan Post, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (out of about 20 that are still operating under outdated dedicated Acts and thus ad-hoc statutory frameworks) - and will submit to parliament amendments to their Acts to make the new SOE law to help improve their governance.

A Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) within the MoF to improve SOE performance functions and provide better analysis at the aggregate SOE level will be operationalised by January 2023.

Regular and timely audits of key SOEs by Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) including SSGCL, HESCO, and PESCO are conducted for strengthening the monitoring of SOEs.

While the planned privatization of SOEs could not take place due to heightened uncertainty, the authorities continued to improve governance, transparency, and efficiency while limiting their fiscal risks. The process of strengthening the legal and regulatory frameworks of SOEs is at an advanced stage.

The government has pledged to gradually reduce the footprint of the state in the economy based on the SOE Triage from March 2021 and including the divestment of two LNG-based power plants, one development finance institution, and one small public bank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LNG National Highway Authority SOEs EFF Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Comments

1000 characters

Govt taking steps for enhancing SOEs’ governance, transparency

Aid groups warn of growing plight

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

British HC, COAS discuss regional security

OPEC+ to weigh rollover or cut at Sept 5 meeting

Govt trying to impose ad valorem tax on traders: Miftah

Domestic consumers: Power tariff adjustments will continue, IMF assured

0.2pc of GDP: Plan to achieve paltry primary surplus a welcome step: Fund

IMF resets 4 delayed SBs, sets 8 new ones

External debt to reach $140.9bn: IMF

EFF entails high fiscal risks: IMF

Read more stories