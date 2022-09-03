Over 20 trucks dispatched to flood-hit areas of DGK, Rajanpur

FAISALABAD: On the movement of District Administration, as many as 21 trucks cost of 27 million rupees loaded with clothes, water, food items and medicines sent to the flood-affected areas to help the families residing there under the cooperation of local philanthropists.

The trucks were sent from Alfateh Sports Complex Saleemi Chowk, under the supervision of Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Parliamentarians Firdous Rai and Habqooq Gill to Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and other adjacent areas.

The divisional commissioner appreciated the efforts of philanthropists and said that district administration role to motivate the people for help of flood victims is remarkable.

The DC informed that the relief goods included garments, food items, shoes and heavy quantity of medicines.

