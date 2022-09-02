AGL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
Palm oil may test support at 3,857 ringgit

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2022
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 3,857 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,598-3,717 ringgit range.

The drop on Thursday confirmed both a continued downtrend from the Aug. 12 high of 4,495 ringgit and an escape from a rising channel.

A duplicated channel suggests a target of 3,489 ringgit.

A realistic target could be either 3,717 ringgit or 3,598 ringgit.

Resistance is at 4,000 ringgit, a break above may lead to a gain to 4,085 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the downtrend from 7,229 ringgit has resumed.

It is riding on a wave (5), which is expected to travel to 3,489 ringgit.

This wave may end around 3,489 ringgit or extend a lot below this level.

Its unique characteristic allows it to travel very fast.

