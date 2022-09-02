Brent oil may test resistance at $94.81

Brent oil may test a resistance at $94.81 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $96.85.

The contract has found a strong support around $91.70, the 61.8% projection level of a downward wave (C) from $110.67.

This is the second time that this wave failed to overcome this key barrier.

Its first failure on Aug. 17 was followed by a strong bounce to $105.48.

A weaker bounce may have just started. It is not very clear how high the current bounce could extend. Immediate target zone is from $94.81 to $96.85.

Brent oil may fall towards $91.51-$93.41 range

A break below $91.70 could confirm the continuation of the wave (C) towards $87.22.

Working together with the support at $91.70 is another one at $93.44 on the daily chart. Following three days’ sharp drop, market may take a break, to consolidate around $93.44 for a few days.

The consolidation will be followed by another round of deep drop towards $83.63.