AGL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
ANL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
AVN 80.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.33%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.8%)
EFERT 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.12%)
EPCL 62.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.96%)
FCCL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FLYNG 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
GGGL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
GGL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
HUMNL 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
OGDC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
PRL 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.44%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
TPL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.14%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
TRG 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
UNITY 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,273 Increased By 21.4 (0.5%)
BR30 15,590 Increased By 43.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 42,531 Increased By 180.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 16,081 Increased By 77.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sarah Palin loses special election bid for US Congress seat

AFP Published 01 Sep, 2022 10:05am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin on Wednesday lost her bid to fill the state’s vacant seat in the US House of Representatives.

Palin had hoped to make her political comeback in the special election held to replace Republican congressman Don Young, who died in March after serving in the House for 49 years.

Despite winning her gubernatorial campaign in 2006 and boasting former US president Donald Trump’s endorsement for this one, Palin lost to Democrat Mary Peltola.

Peltola is the first Alaska Democrat elected to Congress since 2008, and the state’s first Indigenous national legislator.

However, Palin will be on the ballot once again in the US midterm elections, which are set for November 8.

This was Alaska’s first election using ranked- choice voting, in which voters list candidates in order of preference.

If no one wins a first-place majority, the last-place candidate is eliminated and their votes redistributed to the voters’ second choices.

The process repeats until one candidate earns a majority.

Palin was catapulted into the limelight when she was chosen by the late US senator John McCain of Arizona as his running mate in the 2008 presidential election.

Secret files ‘likely concealed’ at Trump home to block FBI probe

A Christian conservative who leaned hard into her outsider status, Palin’s rise during the 2008 campaign is widely seen as paving the way for Trump to successfully take the White House eight years later.

Their norm-busting brands stood in direct opposition to previous Republican standard-bearers Mitt Romney and McCain.

In the midterm elections, all 435 House seats are up for grabs along with about one-third of the Senate’s 100 seats.

Republicans had been widely projected to take control of Congress during the midterms, so Peltola’s win is a major upset for the Democrats.

Trump has sought to reaffirm his grip over the Republican Party through selective endorsements of candidates in primary elections, the winners of which will stand in the midterms this November.

The former president’s picks, almost all of whom support his unfounded claims of rampant 2020 election fraud, have had mixed success in the Republican primaries.

US House of Representatives Sarah Palin US Congress seat

Comments

1000 characters

Sarah Palin loses special election bid for US Congress seat

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

POL products’ prices increased

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Constitutionality of Section 7E of IT Ord, 2001: LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab secretaries and FBR

Read more stories