AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President visits flood-hit areas of Nowshera

Amjad Ali Shah Published 01 Sep, 2022 06:52am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to review the flood relief operations in affected areas. The president directed the provincial government to further expedite relief and rehabilitation operations besides accelerating efforts for reconstruction of houses in the flood-hit areas.

According to sources, the president was given a detailed briefing by Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Raza Ozgan about rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the district. The president was informed that about 25,000 flood victims were accommodated in 100 relief camps in Nowshera district.

Likewise, about 150,000 people were affected from floods in Nowshera and the KP government has made an assistance amount for flood victims.

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi said the recent flood has made colossal losses to public lives and properties and underlined the need for long-term planning to control devastation of floods in future. Talking to flood victims at a relief camp established at government high school Amangarh here, the President said the floods have badly affected Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Dir, DI Khan, Tank and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said hotels, roads, bridges, houses, livestock, standing crops and gardens were also affected by the devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The President directed the provincial government to further expedite relief and rehabilitation operations besides accelerating efforts for reconstruction of houses in the flood hit areas. He further said that all government organizations including armed forces of Pakistan were working in coordination to provide relief to the flood victims. While highly appreciating Pakistan’s armed forces’ role in evacuation of flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others provinces, the President said that their role in distribution of food and non food items among the affected population was also praised worthy.

Dr Arif Alvi said flood victims were looking for our help and assistance in this hour of need and urged the entire nation including philanthropists to come forward and generously contribute for their assistance and help. He expressed satisfaction over the provision of assistance facilities including food and non food items to flood survivors inside the camp and inquired about their problems and demands. The President also expressed sympathies with flood victims.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the flood-hit areas of Kanju in District Swat to review the rescue efforts underway and announced Rs10billion relief package for the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PM Shehbaz while talking to reporters in Kunja, Swat said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will get a grant of Rs10 billion each while the federal government will provide Rs15 billion to Sindh for rehabilitation and relief efforts after floods wreaked havoc across Pakistan.

Moreover, PM said that the government is also giving Rs 25,000 to each family affected by the catastrophe, while those families who have lost loved ones will be getting Rs1 million each. He further assured that the money will be distributed in a transparent manner and put to good use, through the help of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi Nowshera flood victims Floods in Pakistan floods in KP President visits flood hit areas

Comments

1000 characters

President visits flood-hit areas of Nowshera

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

POL products’ prices increased

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Constitutionality of Section 7E of IT Ord, 2001: LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab secretaries and FBR

Read more stories