Flood-stricken people: AKU’s mobile healthcare units providing relief

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: The Aga Khan University’s (AKU) mobile unit was the first healthcare team to reach the flood-affected village of Buhryoon in Matiari district, and provided care to 247 villagers.

Gathered at a primary school, the residents of the village expressed their gratitude with a ‘thank you note’ which they pinned onto the institution’s notice board.

In addition to three mobile units visiting different areas each day, AKU teams are also providing medical care at the displaced persons’ camps set up by the government and the Pakistan Army in Thatta, Dadu, Badin and Lasbela districts, according to a statement by the university.

As part of overall efforts by the Aga Khan Development Network in Pakistan, AKU teams are coordinating efforts with the local authorities in each area as well as with the Aga Khan Health Services, Pakistan.

“At this hour of calamity, the Aga Khan University and its hospitals would like to express solidarity with the nation and assure (it of) all the help that we can extend, based on our expertise in healthcare,” said AKU President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin.

“To help those in need, AKU has also established a flood response fund with contributions from the university’s faculty, staff, students, alumni and other supporters,” he added.

A task force led by Dr Adil Haider, dean of the AKU Medical College, and Dr Shahid Shafi, chief executive officer of the Aga Khan University Hospital, is working with the government of Sindh to mobilise medical experts and resources from the university’s research sites and hospitals which are closest to some of the affected areas in Sindh, and will expand to other parts of the country.

