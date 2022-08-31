Gold prices decline

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday nosedived in the local market, traders said.

They plunged by Rs5100 to Rs140500 per tola and Rs4372 to Rs120456 per 10 grams.

Gold price in the world market was quoted at $1733 per ounce.

Silver prices dropped by Rs10 to Rs1520 per tola and Rs8.57 to Rs1303.15 per 10 grams, traders added.

