AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
ANL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.54%)
BOP 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
EFERT 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.04%)
EPCL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.89%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
OGDC 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
PAEL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.29%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.78%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,242 Decreased By -349.4 (-2.24%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By -309.1 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US announces $30mn in support for Pakistan flood response

  • Assistance will go to communities affected by severe flooding in the country, US embassy in Islamabad says
Reuters Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 09:39pm
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The United States will provide $30 million in support for Pakistan following severe rains and flooding, the US embassy in Islamabad announced on Tuesday.

"The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), today announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan," the statement said.

Flood emergency: UN announces flash appeal for $160m to assist Pakistan

Earlier on Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a flash appeal for $160 million to support the Pakistan government's flood relief efforts.

Speaking at an event hosted by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), he said: “These funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection, and health support.”

He also said the world must take collective action against climate change and assist Pakistan in responding to the “colossal crisis”.

The announcement comes after Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan needs more than $10 billion to repair the damage caused by monsoon rains.

Guterres said the government of Pakistan has released funds including immediate cash relief but the scale of needs is rising just like the flood water.

South Asia is one of the world’s worst climate hotspots and people living in the region are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts than the rest of the world, the UN chief pointed out.

“As we continue to see more and more extreme weather events around the world, it is outrageous that climate actions are being placed on the back burner as the emission of greenhouse gases is rising, putting all of us everywhere in growing danger,” the UN chief said.

“Today it is Pakistan. Tomorrow it could be your country.”

“Let's stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet through climate change,” he stressed.

Pakistan US embassy Balochistan flood Floods in Pakistan Flood Relief Fund floods in Sindh

Comments

1000 characters

US announces $30mn in support for Pakistan flood response

Rupee registers 0.82% gain following IMF programme revival

'Third' of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts look to gather pace

Imran Khan ready to 'take back' comments in contempt proceedings, IHC told

IMF programme revival offers pathway to reorient Pakistan’s economy: PM

Development budget being reviewed in light of flood relief efforts: Ahsan Iqbal

Oil slides more than $4 on inflation and Iraq exports

COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of Swat, meets people rescued by army: ISPR

Nowshera on alert: NDMA forecasts high flooding along River Kabul

Indus Motor Company again announces shutdown of plant from Sep 1 to Sep 16

Read more stories