AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
ANL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.54%)
BOP 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
EFERT 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.04%)
EPCL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.89%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
OGDC 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
PAEL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.29%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.78%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,242 Decreased By -349.4 (-2.24%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By -309.1 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX slides 1% as energy stocks tumble; Bank of Montreal slips

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2022 08:22pm
Follow us

A more than 3% tumble in energy stocks pushed Canada’s main stock index down for a third straight session on Tuesday, while Bank of Montreal slipped on disappointing quarterly results.

At 10:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 209.59 points, or 1.06%, at 19,626.53.

Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, pressured mostly by declines in energy and material stocks.

Bank of Montreal joined other Big Six banks in keeping aside higher provisions to brace against potential defaults with interest rates at multi-decade highs and an uncertain outlook, while reporting lower quarterly profit. Shares slipped 1.9%.

“The TSX is trading lower this morning in sympathy with lower commodity prices… Additionally, the Bank of Montreal is dragging on the TSX, impacted by greater loan loss provisions and weakness in capital markets,” said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.

The Canadian banks index has lost 2.8% since the lenders began reporting results last Tuesday, while the broader Toronto stocks benchmark has skid 0.7% since then.

“That said, weakness emanating from energy and financials is being partially offset by strength in the technology sector, which is rebounding from deeply oversold conditions as investors may be squaring their positions ahead of month end,” Michael added.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks firmed 0.1%, while the energy sector dropped 3.5% as oil prices fell by more than $3 a barrel on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.1% as gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,728.5 an ounce, and copper prices slid 3.5% to $7,875 a tonne, as investors positioned for higher interest rates globally.

The broader financial sector slipped 0.6%, while the industrials sector fell 0.9%.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto stocks Toronto shares

Comments

1000 characters

TSX slides 1% as energy stocks tumble; Bank of Montreal slips

Rupee registers 0.82% gain following IMF programme revival

'Third' of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts look to gather pace

Imran Khan ready to 'take back' comments in contempt proceedings, IHC told

IMF programme revival offers pathway to reorient Pakistan’s economy: PM

Development budget being reviewed in light of flood relief efforts: Ahsan Iqbal

Oil falls by over $3 on inflation woes, Iraq exports

COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of Swat, meets people rescued by army: ISPR

Nowshera on alert: NDMA forecasts high flooding along River Kabul

Indus Motor Company again announces shutdown of plant from Sep 1 to Sep 16

Pakistani e-commerce platform PriceOye announces $7.9mn in seed funding

Read more stories