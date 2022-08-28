The pension burden

EDITORIAL: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the need for exploring the possibilities of retaining outstanding officers beyond the age of superannuation. His remark came during a recent meeting of concerned departments as the case of an officer who was retiring after 30 years of “meritorious service” was discussed. This particular officer is Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD); he is widely known for his creative mind and excellent performance.

But the problem is that this retention of a good officer comes in the backdrop of growing controversial postings and transfers as new governments take over at the Centre and in Punjab.

Without exception, the governments tend to have officers of their liking on important decision-making positions. One won’t hesitate to say that political masters do want obedient servants. Merit, as such, is of no more relevance in postings and transfers, and with a few minor exceptions, same is the case with retention of officers beyond their age of superannuation.

And, there is also the widely-nurtured perception that by retaining the superannuated officers the governments tend to shut the door on emerging talented youth who as compared to the seniors in government jobs are better informed about the challenges confronting governance in this age of information technology and global connectivity.

And this is particularly relevant to our ambience as what the grade-22 officer learnt in school is no more relevant to the work expected to be performed. Last year, during a hearing of the Hajj corruption case, the Supreme Court made the significant observation that re-employment of retired government servants on senior positions is prima facie a violation of law, as it amounts to blocking promotions of otherwise deserving officers.

But, howsoever valid may be what is said above, it juxtaposes it with the bitter reality that like many other governments, the government in Pakistan too is facing the unbearable burden of pensions. On average, the amount of pension is 75 percent of his or her net salary at the time of retirement. So, for some three million pensioners, both civil and military, the pension payments take away a large share of funds, which normally should have gone for infrastructural development and human services.

In 2020, the combined pension expenditure of federal (including civil and military) was Rs 988 billion – a rise from Rs 164 billion ten years ago. The amounts of annual federal pension payments were Rs 470 billion and Rs 480 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The average life-span is on the rise everywhere, including Pakistan, and this enlarges the number of pensioners. Therefore, pension payments constitute a growing problem in many countries, and almost everywhere the solution to it lies in enhancing the retirement age to 62 years from 60 years.

The suggestion for this came from Finance Minister Ismail at the meeting and is likely to be discussed further by the federal cabinet. The governments in some provinces too are thinking on the same lines. But the issue being of vital importance it would be fair that it should also be discussed by parliament as well as civil society. Options to this should be explored. We must therefore work towards a balance between the ratio of government pays and pensions and the national per capita income.

On the face of it, there is no relationship between what a senior government gets in terms of salary and other allowances and the fact that nearly 25 percent of Pakistan’s 221 million population lives below the poverty line.

