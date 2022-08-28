AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot rate gains Rs500 amid tight supply

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 23,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 23,500 to Rs 24,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

200 bales of Nuabad were sold at Rs 21,800 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 23,800 to Rs 24,000 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 23,700 to Rs 24,000 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 23,800 per maund and 600 bales of Burewala were sold at 23,500 to Rs 24,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 23,000 per maund. The Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 300 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cotton market KCA Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman

Comments

1000 characters

Spot rate gains Rs500 amid tight supply

Distribution begins in Sindh: Rs38bn allocated for flood relief efforts: PM

Let’s rise above our differences, PM asks nation

Rs4.78bn disbursed among 190,326 families

Imran asks Miftah to seek relief from IMF

KP flood situation ‘takes precedence over all else’: Jhagra

‘Most difficult part is behind us now’: SBP official defends quick hikes in key policy rate

New SBP governor Jameel Ahmed assumes office

Optimal use of LNG capacity at terminal-II: Ogra policy opposed by SNGPL

Cos, AoPs and individuals: FTO warns FBR against ‘illegal’ collections in tribal areas

Website stealing SECP data blocked

Read more stories