AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC turns down contempt petition against PDM leaders

Terence J Sigamony Published 27 Aug, 2022 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down a contempt petition against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders for using derogatory remarks against the judiciary in the past.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition and declared it inadmissible for hearing by maintaining the objections of the registrar office.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani asked the petitioner’s counsel what is your plea? The counsel replied that anti-judiciary statements were made on social media by these leaders.

Justice Kayani questioned whether the statements are against this high court? He advised the counsel either to approach the Supreme Court or the Lahore High Court (LHC), as according to his petition the statements are against those courts.

He noted that the petitioner is from Lahore then why does he prefer this court? He asked the counsel to tell his client that there are courts in Lahore as well. The judge further inquired why his client did not raise the issue when the remarks were made.

Later, the IHC bench rejected the petition by terming it inadmissible and directed the petitioner to approach relevant forums.

According to the details, a citizen namely, Ijaz Battar filed the petition through his advocates, Intazar Hussain Panjutha and Nadeem Haider Panjutha and requested the IHC to initiate court proceedings against PDM leaders for threatening the judiciary and issuing statements against it.

The petitioner cited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, head of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Atta Tarar as respondents.

He prayed before the court to summon the respondents in person and punished them under Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003 read with Article 204 of the Constitution. The petitioner contended that the PDM leaders made statements against the judiciary through press conferences and the PDM leaders continued to threaten the judiciary through statements and press releases.

He argued that the respondents time and again are using contemptuous language against the judges of the Supreme court as well as judges of the High Courts, these attitudes, acts and speeches are not only contemptuous, but also scandalise the judges of the High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani judiciary PDM leaders petition against PDM

Comments

1000 characters

IHC turns down contempt petition against PDM leaders

FCA exemption to cause Rs21bn impact: Miftah

SBP sets Rs1.8trn agri credit target for FY23

Govt aims to collect Rs91bn thru GST, PL on POL products

Coalition partners deplore KP govt’s move

Inquiries against taxmen: FBR creates new ‘section’

FBR unveils ‘individual paper return’ for TY22

Balochistan communication links snapped

PM announces Rs15bn grant for Sindh

Flash floods wreak havoc in Swat

Hubco asks CPPA-G to resolve payment ‘disparity’ issue

Read more stories