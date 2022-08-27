Flood victims: OGDCL distributes 380 polyethylene tarpaulin tents

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme has distributed 380 polyethylene tarpaulin tents among flood victims in the surrounding area of OGDCL Kunnar Field District Hyderabad on Friday.

The marginalized homeless local community has been provided shelters from the nonstop spell of rains and flood.

It is further stated that emergency relief medicines worth Rs 1.00 million were also delivered to the OGDCL Social Welfare Dispensaries at Kunnar Oil Field and Tando Alam Oil Complex in District Hyderabad through Shifa Pharmacy, Islamabad for free health care services to victims of flood.

The essential anti-snake and anti-rabies vaccines were also handed over to District hospitals.

The OGDCL has also distributed 100 food hampers among victims of monsoon flood in Sub-Division Bettani of District Lakki Marwat, KPK on Thursday which is surrounding newly-discovered Wali Oil Field of OGDCL. The food hampers provided instant relief to flood-struck locals of the area.

Being a responsible corporate citizen, the OGDCL has also distributed 200 food hampers among flood affectees of Districts Ghotki, Ubaro, and Hyderabad, on Thursday and surrounding OGDCL Qadirpur and Maru-Reti Gas Fields.

The devastated needy, homeless local community has expressed their gratitude to the OGDCL management and its employees. The flood relief items were distributed by regional and field authorities of the OGDCL.

