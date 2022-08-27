AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2022 05:49am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Meezan Bank Ltd               24-Aug-22    26-Aug-22     17.50% (ii), 10% B            22-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd *** 22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22
Waves Home Appliances Ltd     22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22     NIL                               29-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd     22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22     NIL                               29-Aug-22
Millat Tractors Ltd #         23-Aug-22    29-Aug-22                                       29-Aug-22
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd                  25-Aug-22    29-Aug-22     15% (ii)           23-Aug-22
Fauji Foods Ltd #             24-Aug-22    30-Aug-22                                       30-Aug-22
Engro Corporation Ltd         29-Aug-22    30-Aug-22     110% (ii)          25-Aug-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd         23-Aug-22    31-Aug-22     NIL                               31-Aug-22
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd
Term Finance                  25-Aug-22    31-Aug-22
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy 
Sukuk-1                       26-Aug-22    31-Aug-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
 Pakistan Ltd.                30-Aug-22    31-Aug-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                   30-Aug-22    31-Aug-22     500% (ii)          26-Aug-22
EFU Life Assurance Ltd        30-Aug-22    1-Sep-22      15% (ii)           26-Aug-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd          27-Aug-22    2-Sep-22
Allied Bank Ltd               31-Aug-22    2-Sep-22      20% (ii)           29-Aug-22
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd   31-Aug-22    2-Sep-22      20% (i)            29-Aug-22
Pakistan International 
Container                    31-Aug-22     2-Sep-22      50% (ii)           29-Aug-22
Pakgen Power Ltd              1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22      15% (i)            30-Aug-22
MCB Bank Ltd                  1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22      40% (ii)           30-Aug-22
Lalpir Power Ltd              1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22      15% (i)            30-Aug-22
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd                2-Sep-22     5-Sep-22      45% (i)            31-Aug-22
(JSTFC11) Jahangir 
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd            30-Aug-22    6-Sep-22
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd      31-Aug-22    6-Sep-22      100% (F)           29-Aug-22       6-Sep-22
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                   5-Sep-22     7-Sep-22      30% (i)             1-Sep-22
EFU General Insurance Ltd     7-Sep-22     7-Sep-22      15% (ii)            5-Sep-22
Ados Pakistan Ltd #           1-Sep-22     8-Sep-22                                         8-Sep-22
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd    4-Sep-22     10-Sep-22                                       10-Sep-22
Faysal Bank Ltd               8-Sep-22     11-Sep-22     5 (i)               6-Sep-22
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                     8-Sep-22     12-Sep-22     15% (i)             6-Sep-22
Hascol Petroleum Ltd          7-Sep-22     13-Sep-22     Nil                               13-Sep-22
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd       7-Sep-22     14-Sep-22     NIL                               14-Sep-22
Attock Refinery Ltd           14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22     100% (F)           12-Sep-22      20-Sep-22
Attock Petroleum Ltd          14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22     300% (F)
25% (B)                       12-Sep-22    20-Sep-22
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd        14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22     500% (F)           12-Sep-22      20-Sep-22
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd #  14-Sep-22    21-Sep-22                                       21-Sep-22
(BAFLTFC6) BANKAL FALAH
LTD                           11-Sep-22    25-Sep-22
Colgate-Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd                20-Sep-22    26-Sep-22     280% (F),15% B     16-Sep-22      26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd      20-Sep-22    27-Sep-22     200% (F)           16-Sep-22      27-Sep-22
ICI Pakistan Ltd              21-Sep-22    27-Sep-22     150% (F)           19-Sep-22      27-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd              20-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     NIL                               28-Sep-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd           21-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     65% (F),15% B      19-Sep-22      28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board 
Mills Ltd                     22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     10% B              20-Sep-22      28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd    22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     620% (F)           20-Sep-22      28-Sep-22
International Steels Ltd      21-Sep-22    29-Sep-22     45 (F)             19-Sep-22      29-Sep-22
International Industries Ltd  21-Sep-22    30-Sep-22     60% (F)            19-Sep-22      30-Sep-22
The Hub Power Company Ltd     23-Sep-22    04-10-2022    Nil                              04-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd          04-10-2022   11-10-2022    15% (F)10% (B)     30-Sep-22     11-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company Ltd     05-10-2022   12-10-2022    30% (F)           03-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd              11-10-2022   18-10-2022    25% (F)           07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd    12-10-2022   19-10-2022    15% (F)           10-10-2022     19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd         12-10-2022   19-10-2022    150% (F)          10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd             12-10-2022   20-10-2022    NIL                              20-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                 17-10-2022   24-10-2022    10% (F)           13-10-2022     24-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd              18-10-2022   25-10-2022    15% (B)           14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd         19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL               17-10-2022     25-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                 21-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                              27-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares

and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the shareholders

will get 780 shares of NCPL *

