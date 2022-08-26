AGL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
Aug 26, 2022
CBOT corn may fall to $6.39

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 11:37am

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may break a support at $6.51-1/4 per bushel and fall to $6.39, as suggested by a retracement analysis and a rising channel.

The contract dropped below the Wednesday low of $6.50-1/4.

The lower low and the lower high form a typical reversal pattern.

Even if the whole uptrend from $5.87-1/2 remains intact, it could have adopted a zigzag mode, much confined within a rising channel.

The channel line points at a target zone of $6.29-1/4 to $6.39.

Resistance is at $6.58-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.65-$6.71 range. On the daily chart, the contract failed to break a resistance at $6.64.

Its failure could have triggered a correction towards $6.39-3/4.

US wheat, corn, soyabeans fall

The uptrend from $5.61-3/4 consists of more white candlesticks than the black ones.

Such a formation symbolizes a prevailing bullish sentiment, which is likely to push price above $6.64 in due course.

