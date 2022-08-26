AGL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
AVN 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.86%)
EPCL 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
FFL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.44%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
GGGL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
LOTCHEM 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.93%)
PIBTL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.34%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
TELE 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
TPL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.01%)
TREET 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
TRG 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
WAVES 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,338 Increased By 18.3 (0.42%)
BR30 15,789 Increased By 45.5 (0.29%)
KSE100 43,201 Increased By 168.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,393 Increased By 58.4 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

Recorder Report Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 09:43am

ISLAMABAD: Acting Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr Murtaza Syed on Thursday apprised the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that Jameel Ahmed will take charge as governor central bank in the next few days.

Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the PAC which examined the Audit Report of the Finance Division for the year 2019-20.

Responding to the appointment of new head of the National Bank of Pakistan, the committee was informed that the new head of the National Bank of Pakistan is yet to be appointed.

The committee members expressed their serious concern over the denial of commercial banks to open accounts for the parliamentarian, policemen, and some other categories. Committee member Syed Mushahid Hussain said he and his family faced problems in opening a bank account.

The chairman committee remarked that this would encourage the informal economy as people would not open the accounts. Unlike Pakistan, he said in foreign countries, opening a bank account in local and foreign currency was not problematic.

Jameel Ahmed appointed governor of SBP

Dr Syed pointed out that the SBP wants more depositors to open bank accounts and it had introduced other facilities such as open digital accounts through mobile phones and computers. Account opening appeared to be a difficult process, he said, because Pakistan had to fulfil certain international obligations and comply with the terms of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Chairman PAC Noor directed the SBP to take action against unlicensed moneychangers. He also directed the FIA to set up a special counter at airports to facilitate labourers working abroad and sending remittances.

During audit of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), the audit officials revealed a financial misappropriation of Rs37.9 million during the meeting of the PAC.

The audit officials, while briefing the PAC, stated that the employees of Okara, Bahawalpur, and Jhang branches of ZTBL were involved in misappropriation. President ZTBL Shahbaz Jameel informed the committee that some of the money has been recovered from the accused employees, while rest of the cases are with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He highlighted that the bank has earned a pre-tax profit of Rs3 billion during June2022 and the bank has rescheduled Rs12 billion of loans due to farmers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Governor SBP NBP Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Khan Dr Murtaza Syed Acting Governor SBP Jameel Ahmed NBP president

Comments

1000 characters

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

200 or less units: KE to facilitate consumers thru revised bills from today

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

International institutions announce $500m assistance

MoFA fine-tuning prospective deals with UAE ahead of PM’s visit

Read more stories