Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 05:35am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Meezan Bank Ltd                   24-Aug-22    26-Aug-22     17.50%
(ii), 10% B                       22-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd         22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22     NIL                           29-Aug-22
Waves Home Appliances Ltd         22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22     NIL                           29-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd ***     22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22
Millat Tractors Ltd #             23-Aug-22    29-Aug-22                                   29-Aug-22
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd                      25-Aug-22    29-Aug-22     15% (ii)         23-Aug-22
Fauji Foods Ltd #                 24-Aug-22    30-Aug-22                                   30-Aug-22
Engro Corporation Ltd             29-Aug-22    30-Aug-22     110% (ii)        25-Aug-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd             23-Aug-22    31-Aug-22     NIL                           31-Aug-22
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd
Term Finance                      25-Aug-22    31-Aug-22
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy Sukuk-1   26-Aug-22    31-Aug-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 30-Aug-22    31-Aug-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       30-Aug-22    31-Aug-22     500% (ii)        26-Aug-22
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            30-Aug-22    1-Sep-22      15% (ii)         26-Aug-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd              27-Aug-22    2-Sep-22
Allied Bank Ltd                   31-Aug-22    2-Sep-22      20% (ii)         29-Aug-22
Pakistan International Container  31-Aug-22    2-Sep-22      50% (ii)         29-Aug-22
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd       31-Aug-22    2-Sep-22      20% (i)          29-Aug-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                  1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22      15% (i)          30-Aug-22
Pakgen Power Ltd                  1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22      15% (i)          30-Aug-22
MCB Bank Ltd                      1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22      40% (ii)         30-Aug-22
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd   2-Sep-22     5-Sep-22      45% (i)          31-Aug-22
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd                           30-Aug-22    6-Sep-22
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd          31-Aug-22    6-Sep-22      100% (F)         29-Aug-22     6-Sep-22
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd5-Sep-22     7-Sep-22      30% (i)           1-Sep-22
EFU General Insurance Ltd         7-Sep-22     7-Sep-22      15% (ii)          5-Sep-22
Ados Pakistan Ltd #               1-Sep-22     8-Sep-22                                     8-Sep-22
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd        4-Sep-22     10-Sep-22                                   10-Sep-22
Hascol Petroleum Ltd              7-Sep-22     13-Sep-22     Nil                           13-Sep-22
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd           7-Sep-22     14-Sep-22     NIL                           14-Sep-22
Attock Refinery Ltd               14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22     100% (F)         12-Sep-22    20-Sep-22
Attock Petroleum Ltd              14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22     300% (F)
25% (B)                           12-Sep-22    20-Sep-22
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22     500% (F)         12-Sep-22    20-Sep-22
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd #      14-Sep-22    21-Sep-22                                   21-Sep-22
(BAFLTFC6) BANKAL FALAH
LTD                               11-Sep-22    25-Sep-22
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd  20-Sep-22    26-Sep-22     280% (F),15% B   16-Sep-22    26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd          20-Sep-22    27-Sep-22     200% (F)         16-Sep-22    27-Sep-22
ICI Pakistan Ltd                  21-Sep-22    27-Sep-22     150% (F)         19-Sep-22    27-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd                  20-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     NIL                           28-Sep-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd               21-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     65% (F),15% B    19-Sep-22    28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd        22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     620% (F)         20-Sep-22    28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd   22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22     10% B            20-Sep-22    28-Sep-22
International Steels Ltd          21-Sep-22    29-Sep-22     45 (F)           19-Sep-22    29-Sep-22
International Industries Ltd      21-Sep-22    30-Sep-22     60% (F)          19-Sep-22    30-Sep-22
Nishat Power Ltd                  11-10-2022   18-10-2022    25% (F)         07-10-2022   18-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        12-10-2022   19-10-2022    15% (F)         10-10-2022   19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd             12-10-2022   19-10-2022    150% (F)        10-10-2022   19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd                 12-10-2022   20-10-2022    NIL                          20-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                     17-10-2022   24-10-2022    10% (F)         13-10-2022   24-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd                  18-10-2022   25-10-2022    15% (B)         25-10-2022   25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL             17-10-2022   25-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                     21-10-2022   27-10-2022                                 27-10-2022
Data Textiles Ltd #                                                                        10-Aug-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares

and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the shareholders

will get 780 shares of NCPL *

