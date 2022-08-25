AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Emaar Properties set to remove cap on foreign ownership

  • Under current rules, foreigners can own only up to 49% of Emaar's shares
BR Web Desk Published 25 Aug, 2022 08:22pm

A special resolution to be tabled at Emaar’s shareholder meeting next month will include a proposal allowing foreigners to hold 100% ownership in the company.

According to a document available on the Dubai Financial Market website, the board has recommended that there be “no shareholding limit for non-UAE nationals”.

Under the current rules, foreigners can own only up to 49% of Emaar’s shares.

The resolution also states that “all the company’s shares are nominal, and there is no minimum shareholding for UAE nationals and GCC nationals in the company”.

Pakistanis among top 10 buyers in Dubai as real estate sales surge in H1 2022

Shareholders will vote on 21 September at the meeting, which will be held remotely and also at the Address Boulevard Hotel, Boulevard Ballroom, in Dubai.

They will also vote on whether to increase Emaar’s capital by issuing 659.05 million shares at Dh1 each, taking total capital to Dh8.83 billion.

The news comes as Emaar looks to finance a Dh7.5 billion deal with Dubai Holding to acquire Dubai Creek Harbour development’s land and assets.

The money is to be paid equally in cash and shares of Emaar Properties, a move that would make Dubai Holding the second largest shareholder of Emaar.

Earlier this month, Emaar Properties posted revenues of AED 13.6 billion in the first half of 2022, growth of 10% compared to H1 2021.

Dubai’s prime residential properties have seen a price-surge of nearly 60% in 12 months

“The post-pandemic uptick in the real estate market and strong recovery of our mall, hospitality and retail assets increased our second quarter profit this year, in comparison to the same period in 2021,” a spokesperson said.

“On a macro-economic level, Dubai’s growing economy and recent changes in areas such as commercial companies law and visa regulations are driving growth and attracting investment across many sectors, which indirectly increases demand for our products, underpinned by our continued focus on delivering high quality products and experiences that surpass our customers’ expectations,” they added.

MENA Dubai Emaar Dubai Emaar Properties

Comments

1000 characters

Emaar Properties set to remove cap on foreign ownership

Alarming level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $87mn, now stand at $7.8bn

Saudi Arabia announces investment of $1bn in Pakistan: report

Fourth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

Pakistan has seen 784% more rainfall than normal so far this year: Sherry Rehman

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

High-level army huddle briefed on flood situation in country

Oil prices firm on possible OPEC+ supply cut

PM Shehbaz lifts ban on departmental sports

Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

KSE-100 extends losses, closes near 43,000

Read more stories