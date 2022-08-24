AGL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
AVN 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
BOP 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
EFERT 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
EPCL 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.6%)
FCCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.93%)
LOTCHEM 30.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
MLCF 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 84.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.89%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.45%)
TREET 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
TRG 98.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.13%)
UNITY 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,376 Increased By 26.9 (0.62%)
BR30 15,950 Increased By 56.4 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,517 Increased By 150.3 (0.35%)
KSE30 16,592 Increased By 101.1 (0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips as fears of imminent OPEC+ output cut fade

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 11:10am

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, taking a breather from a near 4% surge the previous day, on receding fears of an imminent output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.4%, to $99.82 a barrel by 0337 GMT, after rising 3.9% on Tuesday.

The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract was down 27 cents, or 0.29%, at $93.47 a barrel, having jumped 3.7% the previous day.

Both contracts soared on Tuesday after the energy minister of de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia flagged the possibility of supply cuts to balance a market it described as “schizophrenic”, with the paper and physical markets becoming increasingly disconnected.

“While Abdulaziz bin Salman’s comment may have achieved more than putting a floor under crude prices, we expect it to follow the law of diminishing returns, unless it is followed up by more signals or action from OPEC+ to restrain output,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Oil pares losses after Saudi oil minister says OPEC+ has options including cuts

With OPEC+ already delivering about 2.8 million barrels-per-day less than its monthly target, the maths of cutting production is going to be more complicated than usual, not to mention the politics of it, Hari added.

Potential OPEC+ production cuts may not be imminent and are likely to coincide with the return of Iran to oil markets should that country clinch a nuclear deal with the West, nine OPEC sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

A senior US official told Reuters on Monday that Iran had dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal.

“Tuesday’s rally was overdone as many investors knew it would take several months for Iranian oil to flow into the international market even if an agreement to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal was made, meaning OPEC+ would not trim output so quickly,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

“Still, there is not much room for the market’s downside due to robust heating fuel demand for the winter,” he said, citing that the recent rally in the US heating oil market and surging natural gas prices boosted expectations for stronger heating oil demand and tighter crude supply. US gas prices shot above $10 for the first time in about 14 years due to a surge in prices in Europe, where tight supplies persist.

Underlining tight supply, US crude stockpiles fell by about 5.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 19., according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, against analysts’ estimate of a drop by 900,000 barrels in a Reuters poll.

But gasoline inventories rose by about 268,000 barrels, while distillate stocks increased by about 1.1 million barrels.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate crude Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil slips as fears of imminent OPEC+ output cut fade

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Read more stories