AGL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
AVN 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
BOP 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
EFERT 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
EPCL 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.6%)
FCCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.93%)
LOTCHEM 30.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
MLCF 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 84.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.89%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.45%)
TREET 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
TRG 98.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.13%)
UNITY 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,376 Increased By 26.9 (0.62%)
BR30 15,950 Increased By 56.4 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,517 Increased By 150.3 (0.35%)
KSE30 16,592 Increased By 101.1 (0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record

AFP Published 24 Aug, 2022 10:26am

BEIJING: China’s autumn harvest is under “severe threat” from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the face of the country’s hottest summer on record.

The world’s second-largest economy has been hit by record temperatures, flash floods and droughts this summer – phenomena that scientists have warned are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Southern China in particular has recorded its longest sustained period of high temperatures and sparse rain since records began more than 60 years ago, the agriculture ministry said.

Four government departments issued a notice on Tuesday urging the conservation of “every unit of water” to protect crops.

“The rapid development of drought superimposed with high temperatures and heat damage has caused a severe threat to autumn crop production,” the statement said.

Multiple Chinese provinces have announced power cuts to cope with a surge in demand driven partly by people cranking up the air conditioning to cope with temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

The megacities of Shanghai and Chongqing have cut outdoor decorative lighting, while authorities in southwestern Sichuan province have imposed industrial power cuts as water levels drop at key hydroelectric plants.

More than 1,500 people in the area surrounding Chongqing were evacuated on Monday after hot and dry conditions sparked multiple wildfires, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Boiling heat and no water: taps run dry in southern Iraq

The national meteorological service renewed its warnings for drought and high temperatures on Tuesday, calling for 11 provincial governments to “activate” emergency responses.

Authorities have already turned to cloud seeding – a method to induce rainfall – in parts of the country.

State broadcaster CCTV published footage earlier this month showing meteorological staff shooting catalyst rockets into the sky and firefighters transporting water to farmers in need.

“This is the worst heat wave ever recorded,” climate and energy expert Liu Junyan of Greenpeace East Asia told AFP.

“Climate science shows extreme heat is becoming exponentially worse,” she said.

“So it’s more likely that next year will have record-breaking heat.”

China Shanghai world’s second-largest economy Chongqing Greenpeace East Asia

Comments

1000 characters

China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Read more stories