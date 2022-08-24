KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.060 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,515.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.831 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.522 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.314 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.935 billion), Silver (PKR 1.567 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 648.319 million), DJ (PKR 520.428 million), Platinum (PKR 452.370 million), SP 500 (PKR 147.784 million), Copper (PKR 89.937 million), Japan Equity (PKR 24.853 million) and Brent (PKR 4.745 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 9 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 11.239 million was traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022