AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.060 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,515.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.831 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.522 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.314 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.935 billion), Silver (PKR 1.567 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 648.319 million), DJ (PKR 520.428 million), Platinum (PKR 452.370 million), SP 500 (PKR 147.784 million), Copper (PKR 89.937 million), Japan Equity (PKR 24.853 million) and Brent (PKR 4.745 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 9 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 11.239 million was traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Crude Oil natural gas PMEX Agricultural Commodities

