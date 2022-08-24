Spot rate picks up Rs 1000 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 1,000 per maund and was available at Rs 22,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,5000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 20,800 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Khanewal, 800 bales of Mian Channu, 1800 bales of Haroonabad, 22000 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 22,500 to RS 23,500 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,800 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 21,600 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Gojra were sold at RS 21,600 per maund, 400 bales of Dharanwala were sold at Rs 22,800 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeerwali were sold at Rs 22,700 per maund, 200 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 22,800 peer maund and 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund.

The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

