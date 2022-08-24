AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot rate picks up Rs 1000 per maund

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 1,000 per maund and was available at Rs 22,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,5000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 20,800 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Khanewal, 800 bales of Mian Channu, 1800 bales of Haroonabad, 22000 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 22,500 to RS 23,500 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,800 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 21,600 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Gojra were sold at RS 21,600 per maund, 400 bales of Dharanwala were sold at Rs 22,800 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeerwali were sold at Rs 22,700 per maund, 200 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 22,800 peer maund and 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 1,000 per maund and was available at Rs 22,000 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cotton market Karachi Cotton Association rate of Phutti

Comments

1000 characters

Spot rate picks up Rs 1000 per maund

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Contempt case: IK summoned by IHC

Violation of Section 144: Another case registered against IK, others

Read more stories