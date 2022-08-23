Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Monday, decided to initiate contempt proceedings against the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over the derogatory statement against Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry at a rally in F-9 Park of the federal capital.

The decision was taken in response to the registrar’s note and after consultations with all the other judges. A larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the contempt case against Imran Khan today (Tuesday).

In the afternoon on Monday, a two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar while hearing protective bail of Imran Khan granted him protective bail till Thursday (August 25) in a terrorism case for allegedly threatening a female judge and senior police officers at a public rally.

The federal capital police booked the former prime minister under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday.

Khan’s counsels Babar Awan advocate and Faisal Chaudhry advocate moved a petition before the IHC seeking pre-arrest bail.

In the petition, the PTI chairman stated that he was a target of the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) for his fearless criticism, and extremely bold and blunt stance against corruption and corrupt politicians. He added that and to achieve this malicious agenda, acting in a most unfortunate and clumsy manner, a false and frivolous complaint has been registered against him by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police at the behest of the incumbent government.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon welcomed the IHC’s decision for the constitution of a larger bench to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan, over the derogatory statement passed against Additional Session Judge (ICT) Zeba Chaudhry, while addressing a public rally on Saturday.

According to the statement issued by the SCBA office on Monday, the president lambasted the way in which the name of female Addl. Session Judge was hurled publicly was not only offensive and derogatory but also undermined the dignity and prestige of the entire judicial system. Such conduct of Imran also exposed how much he cares about the respect and reverence of the judges. Being the apex bar of the Country, this Association cannot turn a blind eye towards such malicious acts, which undermines the dignity, decorum and prestige of our Judiciary. Time and again, this Association has maintained that everyone is free to express his/ her disagreement with judgment but no one is free to harm the respect and dignity of Judges.

Let no one be mistaken that the SCBA in particular and the entire legal fraternity in general, will not allow anyone to sabotage the dignity and repute of our institutions, especially judiciary, may come what and further demands to take strict cognizance against those found involved in such contemptuous act with iron-fist, so that no one dare to indulge in such malicious act, ever again.

Imran, while addressing a rally at Islamabad’s F-9 Park on Saturday alleged that Judge Zeba Chaudhry knew that incarcerated party leader Shahbaz Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail. He had threatened to ‘take action’ against the judge and the Islamabad IGP.

Imran was also booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the judge. The first information report (FIR) was lodged with the Margalla police following a speech of Imran Khan at the PTI rally at F9 Park. The FIR also carries Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The FIR was lodged hours before another Islamabad police station received a written complaint from a resident of G-11/2 for lodging a case against Imran over making hate speeches, and inciting rebellion against the army, the police, and the judiciary.

